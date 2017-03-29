Pamela Anderson offers to have pints with Enda Kenny but there’s a catch

Pamela Anderson has offered to drink pints of Guinness with Taoiseach Enda Kenny on one condition.

He supports the 2017 prohibition of wild animals in circuses Bill, recently moved by TD Paul Murphy.

"Animals in circuses never benefit from 'the luck of the Irish'. Instead, they're denied everything that is natural and important to them," Anderson wrote in an open letter to Kenny, sent on behalf of PETA.

"I truly hope Ireland seizes this opportunity to implement a national ban and joins the ever-growing list of countries that have banished this archaic form of so-called entertainment,” she continues.

"I would love nothing more than to raise a glass of Guinness (I hear it's vegan now!) with you when that day arrives."

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to use for entertainment" – notes that Austria, Croatia, and the Netherlands are among the many countries that have introduced bans on wild-animal circuses, while several local authorities – including Arklow, Dublin City, Galway, Kildare City, Monaghan, and Waterford – have banned these acts from public land.

We can imagine Enda having pints with Pamela Anderson looking as lost as she did when she appeared on Brendan O’Carroll’s new chat show, All Around to Mrs Brown’s at the weekend.