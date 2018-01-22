Over-excited Munster fan drops F-bomb live on Sky Sports

Munster secured a home Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon after a storming 48-3 win over Castres on Sunday.

And one Munster fan was clearly swept up in the joy of it all when he was interviewed live on Sky Sports after the game.

Presenter Alex Payne was amongst the Thomond Park faithful after the game and he got more than he bargained for when he asked the fan whether the win and the bonus point to secure a home quarter-final was always going to come.

The answer was emphatic.

"Always gonna come. 100% professional every f***ing minute of the game"

It clearly caught the Payne by surprise.

"Language! Language, my friend. We’re a family show."

This Munster fan forgot he was live 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xLwq5KHU86 — Mervyn Griffiths (@merv734) January 21, 2018

Sky Sports will be sticking that in the blooper file.