Outpouring of support on social media for Londoners after Westminster attack

Outpouring of support for Londoners after Westminster attack

People across the world have taken to social media to express their support for the people of London, following the terror attack which occurred earlier today.

Four people, including an armed police officer, have been killed after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster.

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing the policeman before being shot dead by other officers.

Many people have posted messages of solidarity on social media.

@LiamFromLondon: "Prayers go out to all those who were hurt. Don't let this divide us, don't blame religion for this. #PrayForLondon"

@Bvhks: "Thoughts & prayers with all those affected by the terror attack in London #PrayForLondon"

@MYoongi_0309: "#PrayForLondon Terrorists are terrorists. No religion to be blame. Let's pray for all the casualties& injured. Let's pray for better days"

@RealRitaOza:"Thoughts go out to the families and everyone involved it's a scary world #PrayForLondon"

Prayers for all the victims of the U.K. Parliament attack, including a hero police officer killed #PrayForLondon 😔💙🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dcLICT8Jqc — Angel Luis (@bigricanman) March 22, 2017

@InTheFrow: "Praying for my beautiful city and those that lost their lives today. It doesn't make any sense"

Sending all my love to the city I am in love with. Stay safe.🌹💞 #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/fI9XX0XHkY — a loves l&s🌹 (@Michaelsangelx) March 22, 2017

@AodhanORiordain: "This is just the kind of the hate-filled madness that we will only overcome together. Solidarity with London."

Stay safe, stay strong. Our hearts are with you. Sending all our prayers, love and support #London ❤#PrayForLondon #Londra pic.twitter.com/BE1lpZ88xp — Louis Tomlinson ITA (@louistomitalia) March 22, 2017

@NickyGumbel: "Shocked and saddened by barbaric attack on innocent. Deep respect for heroic response of so many including @Tobias_Ellwood #PrayForLondon"

@TypicalSaleh: "Definition of stupid: Knowing the truth, seeing the truth, but still believing the lies Terrorism has NO religion "

#PrayForLondon One year after Brussels again terrible news. London terror attack 😤 Sad sad times pic.twitter.com/RswXEw2bRH — 🌸Bar 🌸 (@BarbaraBosch) March 22, 2017

@Heathxpaulson: "Terrorist attacks are heart breaking but when it's your country, man I just wish we could all live peacefully #PrayForLondon"