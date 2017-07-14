Outcry in Mullingar to name walk way after Niall Horan

Unfortunately for Joe Dolan, Niall Horan has snatched the title as Mullingar's most famous export.

In his 23 years, the singer has sold over 70 million records as part of the all conquering One Direction and recently launched a successful solo career.

To celebrate this, a group of locals in Mullingar have made an appeal for the pedestrian alleyway that connects Oliver Plunkett Street to Blackhall be named ‘The Niall Horan Way’.

The group of people took to Facebook to plead their case with the County Council and the Mullingar Town Team.

“The Niall Horan Way has a nice ring to it and it could be a great tourist attraction. With the proper designers and artistic display it would add to the musical legacy of our town,” they wrote in the lengthy post.

“It's fair to say, that at any given chance, Niall always speaks about his beloved Mullingar.

“As any a person would say, everybody knows where Mullingar is now, it's the hometown of Niall Horan”.

They then went on to compare the potential walk way to The Bee Gees Way, a laneway located in Redcliffe, Australia.

Two of Horan’s Brit awards are already on display in the Greville Arms hotel, which is currently the only place the flocks of tourists can visit when they arrive at the town.

Sure, Joe Dolan has a statue.