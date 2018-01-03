Opossum breaks into Florida liquor store and drinks bourbon

An opossum keen to have a tipple decided to break into a liquor store in Florida to find her booze of choice.

The female marsupial apparently drank bourbon before being brought to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge.

A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon.

She sobered up at the rescue centre before being released back into the wild.

Michelle Pettis, of Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, said: “A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it. She definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.”

Pettis told the Northwest Florida Daily News the opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale.

She said: “We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins. She was good a couple of days later.”

Pettis added the opossum did not appear to have a hangover.

The store owner, Cash Moore, said he never had an opossum break in before.

He added: “She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf.

“When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle.”