One of the biggest Harry Potter conventions is on its way to Dublin

Wands at the ready folks as one of the biggest Harry Potter conventions is on it’s way to Dublin.

LeakyCon, an immersive Harry Potter fan experience, will be held in the CityWest hotel from August 31 to September 3.

Nice work! Ticket information has been unveiled! To reveal the day tickets go on sale, share this post on Facebook! https://t.co/UviqpIo5d3 pic.twitter.com/GzLlsth9Au — LeakyCon (@LeakyCon) January 24, 2017

The convention, which has been running in different locations around the world since 2009, offers fans hours of panels, programs, performances, and exciting Hogwart themed events right here on our shores, for the first time ever.

Ticket holders will also get a chance to hear from stars and creators of the Harry Potter films about their experiences bringing the magic to life on-screen and discuss age-old Potter fan theories as well as new burning Fantastic Beasts questions.

This year the convention is offering a special Marketplace-only pass for Sunday including access to autographs and photographs with some of their biggest special guests as well as access to the Marketplace Stage Q&As, performances, games, and pop-up programming.

What are you waiting for? The train at platform 9 ¾ has your name written all over it.