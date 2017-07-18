One man’s unique takes on the tablecloth trick are taking the internet by storm

The old tablecloth trick is simple: pull the sheet away, and leave everything on it still standing.

But one man’s unique take on the classic stunt has raised the stakes somewhat.

Putting his dignity – among other things – on the line for his most recent trick, Japanese Twitter user @uespiiiiii placed some crockery on his unmentionables and attached the cloth to a fan.

Mission accomplished – he never even looked fazed.

According to Google translate, the user describes himself as a “naked entertainer”, which is a pretty accurate description.

But wait, there’s more. Prepare yourself mentally because he’s about to get as vacuum cleaner involved, though perhaps not in the way you might expect.

Now here he is getting three filled mugs involved.

Going for a cuppa around this guy’s house must be a thing to behold.

Before you go thinking it’s all nudity and questionably coloured tea, though, here he is with a feat of real skill – and some shorts, you’ll be glad to hear.

If he sent the blooper reel for these to You’ve Been Framed he’d be getting a pretty steady salary.

Where could he take his one-man show next? Maybe he will have to up the ante…

If you’d like to keep up with his table cloth adventures, keep an eye on his Twitter and Instagram pages.