One Lions fan had a lot of fun busting some moves in the stands

Back to Lions Tour Discover Home

The All Blacks Twitter account captured the moment an excitable British and Irish Lions fan showed off some dance moves in the stands.

During stoppage in play at Eden Park, where the Lions faced New Zealand for the third and final Test, one man in the crowd – yep, dressed as a lion – got up to have a bit of a boogie.

And he just looks like he had a great time while doing so.

Of course, he wasn’t the only fan dressed appropriately for the nail-biting game in Auckland…Many others in the stands opted for either Lion facepaint or headgear.

fans
Fans pose for a photo prior to the start of the third and final rugby test (Mark Baker/AP)

fans
British and Irish Lions fans (David Davies/PA)

Some stellar costume choices all round.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the support from the crowds wasn’t enough for them to edge it in what was a super dramatic game.

The Lions ended up drawing 15-15 with New Zealand, with the series finishing 1-1.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Lions fan, Lions, UK, All Blacks, Lions, rugby, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover