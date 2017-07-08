One Lions fan had a lot of fun busting some moves in the stands

The All Blacks Twitter account captured the moment an excitable British and Irish Lions fan showed off some dance moves in the stands.

During stoppage in play at Eden Park, where the Lions faced New Zealand for the third and final Test, one man in the crowd – yep, dressed as a lion – got up to have a bit of a boogie.

And he just looks like he had a great time while doing so.

Stoppage in play at Eden Park and the fans are having a little fun in the stands! 🦁👍#NZLvBIL pic.twitter.com/NswKrJD4uj — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 8, 2017

Of course, he wasn’t the only fan dressed appropriately for the nail-biting game in Auckland…Many others in the stands opted for either Lion facepaint or headgear.

60' | We have a tied ball game! Farrell slots one from long range to make it 12-12. #NZLvBIL 🇳🇿🦁 pic.twitter.com/vn7IJXZt1o — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 8, 2017

Fans pose for a photo prior to the start of the third and final rugby test (Mark Baker/AP)

What an epic Test we have on our hands! The crowd is loving it with the #AllBlacks up 12-9 over @lionsofficial with 25' to play. #NZLvBIL pic.twitter.com/qccPK5m5Cs — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 8, 2017

41' | What a nudge! Elliot Daly knocks a kick over from 50 metres out to close the gap to 12-9. #NZLvBIL #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/NAA8lsxB4h — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 8, 2017

British and Irish Lions fans (David Davies/PA)

Some stellar costume choices all round.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the support from the crowds wasn’t enough for them to edge it in what was a super dramatic game.

The Lions ended up drawing 15-15 with New Zealand, with the series finishing 1-1.