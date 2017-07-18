One Cork lad broke Dominio's Pizza's heart by breaking up with them on Facebook

There’s nothing like that feeling of disappointment when your phone bings after waiting for a text all day and as you rush to pick it up you read ‘Domino’s Pizza’ on your home screen.

Don’t get us wrong, we love you Domino's but these Saturday/Sunday evenings texts can be detrimental.

We’re not the only ones that feel this way, this one Cork lad felt so strongly about their texts that he decided enough is enough.

He took to his local branch’s Facebook page and proceeded to break up with them.

Look. What had was incredible that night but i can't see you anymore. I want you to know I love and respect you but i'm seeing someone else now,” Seán Fogarty wrote.

“I know i said don't worry about them but i have to be honest now. I'm seeing Apache Pizza Ballyvolane. They make me feel special. But what we had was special too and i'll cherish it always. It's not you, it's me, and my wallet”.

Although he broke their heart, Domino’s Pizza somehow plucked up the courage to respond with this truly epic reply.

“Dearest Seán. It has taken me a while to write back, because I just couldn't bring myself to reach out to you again, knowing you would only break my heart even further. But I can stay silent no more,” they began. “The time we shared... it really was special. I had no idea you were seeing someone else... that you had a bit on the side. I'll admit... it hurt. A lot. Especially hearing who you were cheating on me with. “Do they give you as many toppings as I did? Do they knead your dough as long and as lovingly as I did? Do they taste as good as I do? “On second thought, forget I asked. I don't want to know. It would hurt me too much to hear the answers”.

Hurt feelings aside they then went on to wish him well with his new found love.

“I'll admit, I was tempted to beg you to take me back. Surely once you saw how much I needed you you would rethink things. But no. I won't beg. I will respect your decision and try to move on with my life. “Hopefully someday I will find someone who held me like you did, who enjoyed me as much as you did. Someone who loves me for who I am - a steaming hot dish, crispy on the outside yet soft on the inside, cheesy af, sometimes spicy, sometimes not, who wants nothing more than to be loved and touched and devoured intensely. “I believe that person does exist, and they will love me more than you ever did”.

And of course like any truly legendary breakup reply, there’s one last ‘dig’.

“Best of luck with your bit on the side - and don't be calling me at 2am when you get sick of her or when she disappoints you, because I'll probably be busy with someone else. #MovingOn #PepperoniPassion#BreakUpsAreHard”

H/T: Kelly O’Brien