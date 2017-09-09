One commentator couldn’t believe this Moto3 rider got up after horrific crash

Motorbike racing sees a large number of crashes, but rarely will you see one as wince-inducing as this from Moto3 qualifying.

Taking place at Misano, Gabriel Rodrigo lost control of his bike before Livio Loi rode right into it, throwing the Belgian up into the air.

It’s an alarming sight.

"I'm amazed he got straight up!"



Livio Loi's crash is even scarier from this angle.



A remarkable escape 😳 pic.twitter.com/NqPYq0xYTF — BT Sport MotoGP (@btsportmotogp) September 9, 2017

“I’m amazed he got straight up,” said one commentator.

However, while Loi did indeed get to his feet after the crash, Moto GP confirmed on Twitter that he had suffered a broken collarbone.

Unfortunately @LivioLoi suffered a broken collarbone after this monster crash earlier



Get well soon Livio! 👊 https://t.co/EwxBoISYyK — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 9, 2017

Rodrigo sent his best wishes to the 20-year-old after the unfortunate incident.

Really sorry for you mate! Get well soon @LivioLoi 🙏🏻😞 — Gabriel Rodrigo (@gabrirodrigo19) September 9, 2017

Get well soon, Livio.