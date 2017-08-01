Olympic champion Nicola Adams tells us why it’s a great time for women to try boxing for fitness

Looking for a workout that packs a bit more punch? Boxing has been growing in popularity in recent years among women, and could be just the answer if you’re looking to add some oomph to your fitness regime.

Remember when spin and indoor cycling classes really boomed not that long ago? According to some industry insiders, boxing has taken over as the sport-inspired must-do workout, with classic boxing warm-ups and drills being turned into high-intensity structured classes that will have you hooked, and seeing results, fast.

Curious? Who better than Nicola Adams, the first woman ever to win an Olympic boxing title, and reigning flyweight division World, Commonwealth and European Games champion, to explain more.

Here, Leeds-born Nicola, 34, tells us why boxing is such a great workout for women right now…

You could get seriously fit



Number one reason to take up boxing? “It’s just a great way to stay healthy, and stay fit,” Nicola states. And we’re talking really fit – the warm-ups alone (think lots of rope-skipping) make for some serious cardio, while all that punching and quick movement means head-to-toe toning and strength-building. A typical hour-long class could see you burn 700-800 calories. “It works the whole body,” says Nicola. “You get cardio, you get strength. If you want the flat stomach, and the Kim Kardashian bum, you’re looking at boxing. A lot of models now are doing boxercise to stay fit, a lot of the Victoria’s Secret models.”

Your balance and co-ordination will improve too



Whether you’re joining a traditional boxing gym or trying a boxercise-type class, workouts will be inspired by the basic principles of the sport, designed to help you block and duck and dart from your opponent’s blows (real or imaginary), and strike precision targets – all of which means sharpening your hand-eye coordination and having amazing balance (in other words, a really strong core, which is always good news).

It’s also great for the mind



“Boxing is good for your stress levels!” Nicola adds. And who doesn’t need a bit of help in this department? In fact, this is one of the most widely cited benefits of boxing for fitness – you literally get to pelt out all that angst and frustration into a punch bag. And then come away dripping with sweat and flooded with endorphins.

And you might find your attitude and motivation levels improve generally



Because of the nature of boxing, you could find you start feeling generally better across other areas of your life too, like at work. “You get the confidence, the determination, the die-hard, work hard, never give up kind of attitude,” says Nicola.

It’s really not as male-dominated as you might think either

Still think of boxing as a ‘man’s sport’? Granted, it may have taken some time for women’s boxing to be given decent recognition on a competitive level, but particularly where boxing for fitness and boxing-inspired gym classes are concerned, women are all over it. “The perception [of boxing] has definitely changed a lot, you see a lot more women in boxing gyms now,” says Nicola. “I would say, if you really want to try it but you’re still a bit nervous or unsure, just take a couple of friends along for confidence.”

And no, you don’t actually have to fight



Don’t fancy battling it out in the ring? Worried about black eyes and broken noses? “You don’t have to go in the ring and box against somebody. You can just do it purely for fitness,” says Nicola. “You don’t have to think about the contact side if you don’t want to. But if you do want to go into the contact side, there are options there as well.”

