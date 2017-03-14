Olly the Jack Russell made everyone smile at Crufts

Crufts is known for excellently trained dogs preforming to their owners exact command.

Not Olly, though. And we love him for it.

Olly went out and gave the agility course his best effort and plenty enjoyed it.

His sheer excitement is infectious and can't fail to raise a smile.

Olly's carefree efforts have won him the hearts of social media.

For anyone who missed Olly the Jack Russell at Crufts behold this adorable rescue dog's insane majesty: https://t.co/GILRJm3aDS pic.twitter.com/1yIB5z5Z3C — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) March 13, 2017

This dog is having more fun than I’ve had in my life RT @KCLovesDogs: Olly the Jack Russell steals the show #Crufts! pic.twitter.com/3M5SHWsv3W — Laura K. Curtis (@laurakcurtis) March 10, 2017

Olly was rescued after being left in a cat basket when he was six weeks old which makes his story that much better.

From being abandoned as a pup to an internet star isn't bad going at all.