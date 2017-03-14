Olly the Jack Russell made everyone smile at Crufts

Crufts is known for excellently trained dogs preforming to their owners exact command.

Not Olly, though. And we love him for it.

Olly went out and gave the agility course his best effort and plenty enjoyed it.

His sheer excitement is infectious and can't fail to raise a smile.

Olly's carefree efforts have won him the hearts of social media.

Olly was rescued after being left in a cat basket when he was six weeks old which makes his story that much better.

From being abandoned as a pup to an internet star isn't bad going at all.
By Steve Neville

