‘Oh my God What a Complete Aisling’ Facebook group is publishing a book

Just as the drama unfolds among the many closed Facebook groups, one closed group is celebrating their community by making waves in the world of publishing.

The ‘Oh my God What a Complete Aisling’ page, which has over 35,000 members, are releasing a book (a very NAFAR thing to do, we know).

For those of you not in the know, the group follows the lives of those stereotypical Irish girls affectionately known as ‘Aislings’ and a few of her friends, such as Majella and Niamh from across the road.

Aisling moved to the big smoke from her small country parish, Ballygobackwards - known as BGB - and have somehow gathered some notionz.

As the group says itself, Aisling is “your stereotypical friend who carries her court shoes to work in a bag” and “has a loyalty card from both Tesco and Dunnes but not Marks and Spencer” as the prices in there are atrocious.

There’s nothing she likes better than a day with great drying along with Thursday nights when herself and her boyfriend John order a takeaway and he puts tan on her back.

She’s also gone for the Rose of Tralee four times - this made Memmeh and Deddeh very proud.

The women behind the group, Sarah Breen and Emer Lysaght announced the news to Aisling's everywhere yesterday.

According to their publishers Gill Books, “The novel takes up with Aisling and John at a crossroads in their relationship.

“Aisling wants the ring on her finger but when a week in Tenerife together doesn’t end with the expected engagement, she calls a halt to things and very soon she’s surprised herself and everyone else by agreeing to move into a three-bed in Portobello with stylish Sadhbh from the third floor and her friend, the mysterious Elaine.

“Home will always be where they heart is – and of course there will be guest appearances from the extended Aisling cast of characters including ‘Mammy’ and ‘Mad Tom’ - but newly single and relocated to the big smoke, the adventures of Aisling are only just beginning!”

drinking wine at 3.07pm for the nerves. Book coming September 2017. We did it @SarahJayBee! pic.twitter.com/JZyHU6V1Xv — EmerTheScreamer (@EmerTheScreamer) June 15, 2017

To celebrate they are also allowing members of the group to create a new BGB character for the book.

Majella’s got the prosecco at the ready, we can’t wait for this.