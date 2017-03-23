OFFICIAL REMINDER: The clocks go forward this weekend

Just when all hopes of summer were diminished with a blanket of snow yesterday, we were greeted with the reminder that the clocks go forward this weekend.

Yes, we know that it means an hour less in bed or out on the town, but it’s well worth it for the faint smell of those summer evenings.

The change will occur this Sunday, March 26 at 1am (that's Saturday night into Sunday).

This means you will need to put your clocks forward by an hour.

These days most of us have smartphones and high-tech gadgets set to jump forward themselves.

But for everyone else – here’s your official reminder!