Offer of 'self rescue course' for man saved from cherry-picker over weekend in Cork

A Dublin company has offered a free training course to a guy who had to be rescued by emergency services after getting stuck on a cherry picker in Cork over the weekend.

George Holland from HollandTCS, which provides training courses in a number of areas including construction, first aid, and manual handling, said the company "would be happy to give that guy stuck in the cherry picker in Cork a free place on our cherry picker self-rescue course."

He added the course could "prevent our emergency services being called out" again.

The tongue-in-cheek offer comes after it emerged today that two units of Cork City Fire Brigade were called to Cork's Grand Parade to help gardaí in removing a man from a cherry picker on Sunday morning after he became stuck on the platform and was unable to dismount safely.

A large crowd gathered beside Berwick Fountain and an onlooker filmed the moment the man was safely removed from the scene at 3.19am.