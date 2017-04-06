Of course there's already a Pepsi parody advert...

Pepsi’s much-maligned advert starring Kendall Jenner has already been given a parody, less that 24 hours after it was pulled by the brand after widespread backlash.

Australian TV show The Feed managed to jump on the bandwagon of criticism very quickly, producing a video only marginally more silly than the original.

It features a deliriously happy disciple of Pepsi springing into a variety of scenarios, including climate change talks, the Israel/Palestine talks and the marketing meeting for the original ad.

He offers Pepsi to everyone, and it magically solves all problems. Who knew it could do that?

Pepsi and Kendall Jenner came under fire yesterday for the ad, which was criticised for undermining recent protest movements in the US and simplifying the issues they face.