Of course America is getting a drive-thru weed store

Where else but America, the home of McDonald’s and Burger King, would come up with the idea for a drive-thru weed store?

Americans love fast food and are increasingly coming around to weed (judging by the rising number of states legalising the drug), so we guess a marijuana drive-thru makes perfect sense.

This marvel of the modern world will be coming to the western Colorado town of Parachute and looks like it will be the first of its kind. The venture is coming from Tumbleweed, owned by Green Cross Colorado LLC, which is planning to build the drive-thru in an old carwash. Colorado was America’s first legal marijuana state, so it’s unsurprising that it’s coming up with new and interesting ways to sell weed.

Aside from being a kind of hilarious idea, it makes perfect business sense. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported on the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon, at which the town manager Stuart McArthur said nearly 30% of Parachute’s sales tax receipts in 2016 were from marijuana sales – $310,000 out of $1.05 million in total.

So weed has helped the town’s economy boom, and McArthur says “the really good news is that other businesses are benefiting from it” as people come to Parachute specifically to buy pot. He thinks the drive thru is “a very creative and innovative idea”.

The drive-thru will be called Tumbleweed Express and it’s already had its business licence approved, so hopes to officially open in March.

However, Tumbleweed Express won’t exactly be like your local KFC for weed, and will have to follow a set of strict rules. No-one under the age of 21 will be allowed on the premises (even if they are in the backseat of the car) and no marijuana can be visible from outside the store.

Ah, Americans. They seem to have a knack for taking the effort out of anything – whether it’s fast food or fast weed.