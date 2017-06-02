Obama's photographer shows what he thinks of Donald Trump's climate change policy (or lack of)

by Greg Murphy

Climate change is on everyone's mind today, especially after it was announced yesterday that Donald Trump would be pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords.

Pete Souza, the official photographer to President Barrack Obama, and unofficial photographer of the resistance against President Trump posted a moving picture on Instagram yesterday.

He tried. But we failed our children. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The post is of the document, signed by Obama, which signed the United States up to the Paris Agreement.

"I, Barrack Obama, President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement done at Paris in December 12, 2015, and signed on behalf of the United States of America on April 22, do hereby accept the said Agreement and every article and clause thereof on behalf of the United States of America."

A touching post which throws some serious shade at the Trump administration and the president's decision to remove the US from the agreement.

But he didn't stop there.

Souza has since posted four more Obama flavoured posts to the tune of the Woody Guthrie song - 'This Land is Your Land'.

The pictures speak for themselves and show us what he thinks of Trump's decision.

This land is your land. This land is my land. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

From California to the New York Island A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

From the Redwood Forest, to the Gulf Stream waters A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

This land was made for you and me A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

The comparison shows the striking differences between the 44th and 45th president.