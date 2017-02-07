Obama's old White House photographer shared a poignant image on his Instagram

While Barack Obama was off kitesurfing with Richard Branson (like you do), his old White House photographer Pete Souza decided to share a powerful image on his Instagram to further cement his status as the ultimate dude.

Posting a throwback image to when Obama was still in power, Souza shared a snap of just the feet of the then-president and three of his top advisers.

What’s so important about this picture is that those advisers are all women, as indicated by the pointed heeled boots and skirts, as Obama perches on the table next to them in his trousers and smart shoes.

Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Souza posted the subtly sassy caption: “Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point.”

People absolutely love it and what it says about equality.

Commenter theredelection wrote: “This is great! It says so much. Thank you!” while burksmag wrote: “Trolling done in style”. Michellerichmondsf added: “Now there was a president who knew women had something to add to the conversation.”