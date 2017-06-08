Nuns at polling stations is an election quirk to rival #dogsatpollingstations

Long before the #dogsatpollingstations tradition (and Twitter) was born, another election day quirk, both here and in the UK, had already paved its way into our hearts.

Press Association photographers over the decades have snapped dutiful sisters emerging from polling stations after casting their vote.

So on a day when dogs are getting all the love, here’s a selection of #nunsatpollingstations dating back to the 1960s.

1964 – Nuns from the Ursuline Convent leave a Wimbledon polling station

PA/PA Archive

1970 – Two nuns from the Convent of the Sainte Union emerge from a polling station at Parliament Hill School in north London

PA/PA Archive

1999 – Nuns from the enclosed Order of the Carmelite Monastry leave a polling station in Delgany, County Wicklow, after voting in the Irish local election. The only other time they were allowed to leave the Monastery was for a dentist appointment.

Chris Bacon/PA Archive

2001 – Sisters from the Tyburn Convent exit a church polling station near Marble Arch in central London.

Fiona Hanson/PA

2003 – A Nun walks out of a polling station in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, during elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Paul Faith/PA

2004 – Nuns from the enclosed order of Hampton Convent cast their vote for the European Elections, at a Dublin polling station.

Haydn West/PA

2009 – Sisters cast their vote at the polling station in Drumcondra Boys National School in Dublin, Ireland.

Niall Carson/PA

2010 – Two nuns from the Tyburn Convent leave a polling station near Hyde Park, London.

Dominic Lipinski/PA

2015 – Nuns arrive to vote at a polling station at St John’s Church in Paddington, London.

Dominic Lipinski/PA

2017 – Nuns from Tyburn Convent arrive at a polling station at St John’s Parish Hall, London.