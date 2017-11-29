Now you can use wine flour to make your baked goods taste more like Merlot

Have you ever enjoyed a muffin or cake and thought: this could do with a bit more wine?

Probably, if you’re anything like us. Luckily, one young entrepreneur is helping to meet this need with wine flour.

That’s right – wine flour. Invented by scientist Hilary Niver-Johnson, it’s made from wine grape skins after the winery has pressed the grapes for their juice.

Not only is this about getting a bit more wine in your life (bonus), but it’s also great for environmental sustainability. The industry throws away a lot of supposed “waste” in the manufacturing process, so this is a way of making use of the excess stuff that is produced.

The flour comes from the wine grapes grown in the Finger Lakes of New York, and is gluten-free and high in protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

“The flavours mimic the grapes they come from,” explained Hilary in a Tedx talk. The flour tastes like wine, and even looks a bit like it – with purple flours for red grapes, and gold for white grapes.

However, this doesn’t mean you should immediately throw out all of your regular flour. Wine flour is meant to be used as a supplement, rather than a substitute – adding an extra-delicious flavour to your regular recipes.

Not only can it be used in baking, but it’s a great thickener for things like smoothies and sauces.

Hilary finishes her Tedx talk with the words: “To me, wine flour is being able to drink our wine and eat it too.”

We can drink (and eat) to that.