NOW TV has released its ’Guide to Getting Through Christmas’ and it has everything we need

NOW TV has released its Guide to Getting Through Christmas and they haven’t missed a beat.

We all know Christmas is the time to binge on biscuits, brussels sprouts and box sets right?

Well, NOW TV has a feast of Christmas content for you to sink your teeth into.

They’ve given us a guide for the food coma days, for the family days and even for the day after twelve pubs.

How thoughtful? Take a look...

For quiet time with the family

The NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass has all the latest blockbuster movies, from Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and The Lego Batman Movie to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, as well as festive favourites and Christmas classics like Love Actually, Frozen and The Polar Express - a super stocking filler that will also buy you some quiet time.

For the day after the 12 pubs

Post-pub shame and a sore head can only be cured by looking at others whose behaviours make you feel better about your own questionable actions. Try an afternoon of back to back episodes of Grey’s Anatomy or Scandal or snuggle up with Geordie Shore, Just Tattoo of Us and Ex on the Beach for the win!

For coping with the food coma

You know that the amount of food you are going to eat this Christmas is criminal so allow your after-dinner roast potato pot-belly some time to return to its former self by engrossing in comedic crime series Bounty Hunters. If crime doesn’t curb your cravings, indulge in action-packed Box Sets like Band of Brothers or binge your way through St. Stephen’s Day with Big Little Lies, launching on NOW TV on December 26.

For the sports fanatics

Grant the sports fan in your life contract-free access to all the sporting action with over 50 matches this Christmas, 25 of which will be Premier League crackers!

For the ‘New Year, New Me’ posse

You know the type - inspirational Instagram posts, trolley overflowing with avocados and the new yoga mat buried under a pile of crumpled ‘to-do’ lists. Shake up your chakras and get motivated to take over the world with shows like Delicious, The Tunnel and Sick Note and look forward to brand new shows Britannia and Westworld!