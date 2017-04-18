Nothing to see here, just Bernie Sanders giving a passionate speech from a tub of Ben & Jerry's

When discussing energy policy, you’d expect Senator Bernie Sanders to assume a pretty serious tone.

Well, at the very least you wouldn’t expect him to be speaking from a giant tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways. pic.twitter.com/U4jSzrFaK5 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 14, 2017

This is exactly the Easter weekend treat that Sanders gave us, coming to us live from Ben & Jerry’s factory in Vermont – his own state, no less.

And it was the stuff memes, sorry – dreams, were made of.

@SenSanders Love ya Bernie! Proud to be your neighbor! pic.twitter.com/rfooU7ikX4 — Brian Drourr Photo (@BrianDrourr) April 15, 2017

Many people had the same thought of how to rebrand the ice cream company to honour this meeting of minds.

In fact, some were wondering how ice cream could figure into Sanders’s political platform.

@SenSanders A giant tub of premium ice cream for every home in America!

🍦Bernie 2020🍦. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — ikka (@IsicaLynn) April 14, 2017

@SenSanders Truly, nothing can unite a nation such as Ben & Jerry's. — Sir Lagsalot (@Nintendo_Addict) April 14, 2017

Others got to work coming up with new flavour names. Ben & Jerry’s: take note.

@SenSanders This flavor is called "Medi-Caramel For All." — Senator TrillStyle (@mikestill) April 14, 2017

We’ve got to admit, it’s not the most subtle of advertising, is it?

@SenSanders I wonder who is sponsoring this speech ;) — thibauld (@thibauld) April 14, 2017

But all this aside, many people are just a bit baffled by the whole setup.

@SenSanders @transquility7 Why is Bernie in a tub of ice cream? — Vermin Supreme (TM) (@VerminSupreme) April 14, 2017

@SenSanders No one's gonna question why he's rallying in a Ben & Jerry's? — gio (@GoviMontero) April 14, 2017

It might be confusing, but it’s giving many of us life.

Bernie sanders in a giant tub of ice cream is all I've ever wanted to see https://t.co/562PGcKgx8 — Jacob (@gtgmomcalled) April 14, 2017

And don’t worry, Sanders got to try some new flavours when he was there.

.@SenSanders can't visit our Vermont factory without trying some new flavors. pic.twitter.com/QhSpki7lEQ — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 14, 2017

We always knew ice cream would be the future of political campaigning.