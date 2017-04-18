Nothing to see here, just Bernie Sanders giving a passionate speech from a tub of Ben & Jerry's

When discussing energy policy, you’d expect Senator Bernie Sanders to assume a pretty serious tone.

Well, at the very least you wouldn’t expect him to be speaking from a giant tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

This is exactly the Easter weekend treat that Sanders gave us, coming to us live from Ben & Jerry’s factory in Vermont – his own state, no less.

And it was the stuff memes, sorry – dreams, were made of.

Many people had the same thought of how to rebrand the ice cream company to honour this meeting of minds.

In fact, some were wondering how ice cream could figure into Sanders’s political platform.

Others got to work coming up with new flavour names. Ben & Jerry’s: take note.

We’ve got to admit, it’s not the most subtle of advertising, is it?

But all this aside, many people are just a bit baffled by the whole setup.

It might be confusing, but it’s giving many of us life.

And don’t worry, Sanders got to try some new flavours when he was there.

We always knew ice cream would be the future of political campaigning.
