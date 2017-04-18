Nothing to see here, just Bernie Sanders giving a passionate speech from a tub of Ben & Jerry's
When discussing energy policy, you’d expect Senator Bernie Sanders to assume a pretty serious tone.
Well, at the very least you wouldn’t expect him to be speaking from a giant tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways. pic.twitter.com/U4jSzrFaK5— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 14, 2017
This is exactly the Easter weekend treat that Sanders gave us, coming to us live from Ben & Jerry’s factory in Vermont – his own state, no less.
And it was the stuff memes, sorry – dreams, were made of.
@faceuptoit @SenSanders pic.twitter.com/Wg5sLX8L5E— Doremus Schafer (@DoremusSchafer) April 14, 2017
@SenSanders Love ya Bernie! Proud to be your neighbor! pic.twitter.com/rfooU7ikX4— Brian Drourr Photo (@BrianDrourr) April 15, 2017
Many people had the same thought of how to rebrand the ice cream company to honour this meeting of minds.
@SenSanders Bern & Jerry’s!— Linus Of Hollywood (@linusdotson) April 14, 2017
In fact, some were wondering how ice cream could figure into Sanders’s political platform.
@SenSanders A giant tub of premium ice cream for every home in America!— ikka (@IsicaLynn) April 14, 2017
🍦Bernie 2020🍦. 🙏🏼🙏🏼
@SenSanders Truly, nothing can unite a nation such as Ben & Jerry's.— Sir Lagsalot (@Nintendo_Addict) April 14, 2017
Others got to work coming up with new flavour names. Ben & Jerry’s: take note.
@SenSanders This flavor is called "Medi-Caramel For All."— Senator TrillStyle (@mikestill) April 14, 2017
@SenSanders Universal Healthcaramel #BernAndJerrys— Patrick Kyle (@PatsATweetin) April 15, 2017
We’ve got to admit, it’s not the most subtle of advertising, is it?
@SenSanders I wonder who is sponsoring this speech ;)— thibauld (@thibauld) April 14, 2017
But all this aside, many people are just a bit baffled by the whole setup.
@SenSanders @transquility7 Why is Bernie in a tub of ice cream?— Vermin Supreme (TM) (@VerminSupreme) April 14, 2017
@SenSanders No one's gonna question why he's rallying in a Ben & Jerry's?— gio (@GoviMontero) April 14, 2017
It might be confusing, but it’s giving many of us life.
Bernie sanders in a giant tub of ice cream is all I've ever wanted to see https://t.co/562PGcKgx8— Jacob (@gtgmomcalled) April 14, 2017
@SenSanders Bernie, you're my favorite flavor of @benandjerrys— Alec (@PixyPixl) April 14, 2017
And don’t worry, Sanders got to try some new flavours when he was there.
.@SenSanders can't visit our Vermont factory without trying some new flavors. pic.twitter.com/QhSpki7lEQ— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 14, 2017
We always knew ice cream would be the future of political campaigning.
