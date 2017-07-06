Nothing to see here - just a Sligo couple entering their wedding reception in a dumper truck

From piling into a trailer on your stag to getting dropped to the church in a Massey Ferguson - we’ve seen our fair share of dramatic Irish wedding videos.

But alas, just when you think you’ve seen everything this Sligo couple arrive to their wedding reception in a dumper truck.

Louise Devins and Keith Donlon tied the knot in Sligo, Friday June 30 and made their way to the Radisson Blue for their reception - a venue surprisingly big enough to fit the 4x4 in the side door.

You can take the man out of the yard, but you'll never take the yard out of the man.