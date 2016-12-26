Nothing to see here, just a massive seal sitting on top of someone's car

You probably thought you’d seen everything 2016 had to offer, but now: here’s a massive seal clambering over someone’s car in their suburban driveway.

This is over in Tasmania, Australia, where the 200kg marine mammal clearly had a little too much to drink over Christmas and found itself wandering down an unfamiliar street.

I've heard of Easter seals...A large seal is on the loose in a neighborhood on the Australian island of Tasmania pic.twitter.com/0IncPiaNUU — That Conroy Boy (@OldManConroy) December 25, 2016

The giant fur seal was found at Penquite Road in Launceston, and was nicknamed Lou-Seal by local police.

Members of the public were warned to keep their distance while the animal was on the loose, but it was eventually sedated and captured by local wildlife officers.

We've been sent photos of a tranquillised Lou-Seal (seal on the loose in Tas) and... I sure hope it's tranquillised. pic.twitter.com/frUbxf49cs — Kaitlyn Offer (@KaitlynOffer) December 26, 2016

Local resident Will Gregory told ABC: “We got up and there was this great big seal on the roof of the car, which is definitely not what you’d expect on St Stephen's Day.

“You kind of wake up and you wonder, ‘is this really happening, am I really seeing this or am I still dreaming?’”

Launceston seal, dubbed Lou-Seal being moved from suburban driveway into a trailer pic.twitter.com/ssXGIfATFQ — Sallese Gibson (@sallesegibson) December 26, 2016

After the capture, the seal was being given a medical check-up before being released back into the wild.