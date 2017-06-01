Nothing to see here, just a Garda and a nun doing keepy uppies in Limerick

Of all things we say can safely say are ‘the most Irish things, ever’ - this has be one that definitely tops the list.

Just your casual video of a nun and a Garda doing keepy uppies out a church in Limerick.

Garda O'Connell of Henry St Community Policing Unit was on patrol for the Our Lady of Limerick Triduum festival at the end of May when he took time out to play a game of keepy uppy with one of the Dominican Sisters - as you do.

She’s got some skills.

We’ve a feeling there may be a charity match in the near future.