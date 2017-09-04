Nothing stopped these fans finding a way to watch the All-Ireland at Electric Picnic

Typical Murphy’s Law: You finally get your hands on one of those sought after Electric Picnic tickets the same year your county qualifies for the All-Ireland Hurling final after 58 years.

For some people it was a no brainer to swap Stradbally for Croker, while others simply decided to pack their jersey into their backpacks and try their best to make the most of both events.

Unfortunately the game was only being screened from the Newstalk Lounge in the Mindfield area of the site as part of an Off The Ball special.

Many rushed their way up to barriers to try and get a glimpse of the action from the screen inside the tent, others huddled in groups around small screens around the site.

You can take the person out of the county but you'll never take the county out of the person.