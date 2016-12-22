Nothing says Irish Christmas like Kerry TDs having a session on Facebook Live

As the Dail breaks for the Christmas period, the TDs are let loose spreading festive cheer throughout their constituencies.

For the TD’s in Kerry that means popping on the local radio station and having an auld sessuin.

Just to show off how talented their TD’s are, Radio Kerry broadcasted the entire segment on their Facebook page.

And you know it’s good when Michael Healy-Rae arrives late but doesn't waste any time telling a tale involving his 82-year-old Mother and a Honda 50.

To skip on to the good stuff, Sinn Féin's Martin Ferris sings a fine song at -22:44 and Danny Healy-Rae gives us a tune (of which he doesn’t know the name) on the squeeze box at -21:01.

Michael Healy-Rae on the other hand was warned not to serenade the county with a song as he was told “whatever you do, don’t sing because you can’t sing”.

So, what did he do? He sang.

(Catch it at -14:37)

Could Kerry get the award for the most talented TDs?

The segment was all in aid of Kerry local charities, nominated by the TDs.