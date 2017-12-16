Not everybody liked Ed Sheeran on last night’s Late Late Show

By Anna O'Donoghue

Last night, Ed Sheeran made an appearance on Ireland’s beloved chat show, The Late Late Show.

On the couch, with Tubs, he chatted about his love for Ireland, drinking and the Toy Show.

Remember when he surprised 11-year-old Aimee Keogh as she played SingStar in 2014?

Well, the two were reunited last night in a cute twist by RTÉ.

“That’s my main thing that people still say to me: ‘oh, we loved you on the Toy Show” - @EdSheeran on his love for Ireland & that special moment when he surprised Aimee Keogh on the #LateLateToyShow – and now they’re reunited! #latelate pic.twitter.com/ePENEQNVNR — RTE One (@RTEOne) December 15, 2017

The red-haired singer then joined Irish singers Lisa Hannigan, Beoga and Picture This for a rendition of The Fairytale of New York.

Let’s just say, it all went downhill from there.

There's special musical TV moments in life and Ed Sheeran & friends' version of Fairytale In New York certainly wasn't one of them 😄👎 #latelate Late Late Show — Hugh Finn (@Hughbanjo) December 16, 2017

Jesus @edsheeran you could have let @RyanHennessy__ sing a little bit on his own on the #latelate, you really disappointed me there Ed 🤦🏼‍♀️😕 — Fiona Kenny (@KennyFiona) December 16, 2017

Oh god, I'm a big @edsheeran fan but they really should have gotten @gavinjames to sing instead.. #LateLate #FairytaleOfNewYork — Rouge Writing Hood (@rougewriting) December 15, 2017

can anyone pinpoint the moment Ed Sheeran hooked Ireland up to a money milking machine #latelate — Brynmor Pattison (@Brynmorbeer) December 15, 2017

If Ed Sheeran is your idol then that's very sad #LateLate — Irish (@AgFeach) December 15, 2017

As much as I love Ed Sheeran, this is an absolutely brutal cover of #FairytaleofNewYork 🙈🙈 #latelate — Orla Mc ☃❄🎄 (@orlamac) December 15, 2017

That version of Fairy tale of New York would have been decent without Ed Sheeran tbh. #LateLate #LateLateShow — GMcKeown (@GerMcK1976) December 15, 2017

Ed Sheeran and Fairytale of NY. Just NO. #latelate 😫 — Margaret Griffin (@foodborn) December 15, 2017

Have a look for yourself: