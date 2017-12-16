Not everybody liked Ed Sheeran on last night’s Late Late Show

By Anna O'Donoghue

Last night, Ed Sheeran made an appearance on Ireland’s beloved chat show, The Late Late Show.

On the couch, with Tubs, he chatted about his love for Ireland, drinking and the Toy Show.

Remember when he surprised 11-year-old Aimee Keogh as she played SingStar in 2014?

Well, the two were reunited last night in a cute twist by RTÉ.

The red-haired singer then joined Irish singers Lisa Hannigan, Beoga and Picture This for a rendition of The Fairytale of New York.

Let’s just say, it all went downhill from there.

Have a look for yourself:

