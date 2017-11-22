Not even floods stop these lads from a trip to the local

It’s true what they say really, the Irish are fond of a sup of the good stuff in their local, writes Breda Graham.

Nothing paints a more ’Irish’ picture of us living up to our standards, even in the most damp of situations, as a group of Laois men making it to the local in their wellies, in spite of the weather conditions.

Dowling’s Bar in Mountmellick Co Laois provided shelter to some of the locals who kept their feet as dry as possible on the bar stools despite being surrounded by flooding caused by the burst banks of the Owenass River.

The pub earlier posted on Facebook: ’We open but you need wellies’.

Dowling’s Bar shared photos of the locals they had in during the flooding, which have since made the rounds on Twitter.

A man who warns us of such weather conditions and who could only appreciate such a scene was TV3 weather reporter, Deric Ó hArtigáin.

In a reply to Deric’s tweet, twitter user Sean O’ Donovan posted a black and white picture of a similar scene in Cork in the 1950’s.

This was Cork in the 50's. pic.twitter.com/YUDHtzEVPl — Sean O' Donovan (@henriksen1) November 22, 2017

Not much has changed since it seems.

Only in Ireland lads!