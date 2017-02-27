Nokia 3310 relaunch: Is the brick back?

It's official, the classic Nokia 3310 is making a comeback.

Wild.

The updated version of the 3310 features the classic mobile game snake and a month-long stand-by battery life. Month-long.

The revamped model will go on sale later this year.

Twitter is buzzing after the news landed but will people really give up their handheld portals to the online realm for this retro throwback?

People have been praising the simplicity of the phone, snake and a battery life that is longer than probably most of the devices we own these days - but are we really ready to surrender high-spec features for basic functionality?

We certainly wouldn't miss the constant e-mail notifications from work. Ahem.

The brick phone is well-known to be extremely durable and long-lasting, that means no more costly screen replacements, expensive cases or fear that it may explode.

Just another brick in the wall or the phone to rule them all?

Year 2200



Earth destroyed by climate changes, asteroid hits



Aliens visit, clear layers of mess



Find Nokia 3310 with 30 missed calls — Gorilla Glass (@bhupesh008) February 27, 2017

Must not buy the new Nokia 3310. Must not buy the new Nokia 3310. One month phone battery. Must not buy the new Nokia 3310. Snake! Must not. — CharleyLucy (@charleylucy) February 27, 2017

Nokia 3310 launching with a month long battery life and the snake game. How can one not buy this! — Vivek (@vivek21794) February 27, 2017

I CANT BELIEVE NOKIA 3310 MADE A COMEBACK BEFORE @Eminem 😂😂

still waiting for his album,😍😍😍😍#stans #stansforever #marshallmather — rushiemi (@rushibhavsaremi) February 27, 2017

Am I actually considering getting the new Nokia 3310? — Jogi Arthur (@Jogi_Arthur) February 27, 2017

Definitely getting the New Nokia 3310.. sweeet. — Albz (@mR_sMoothh) February 27, 2017

The Nokia 3310, the phone that will save humanity — Luke Panter (@PanterLuke) February 27, 2017