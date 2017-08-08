No time to exercise? Get ‘Fit in 5’ with this speedy 5-minute daily workout

If you’re on a summer fitness mission, but don’t want to miss out on all those barbecues, soirées and park outings to make time for extra workouts, then speedy exercise sessions might be the way to go.

Right Guard have teamed up with personal trainer Marvin Ambrosius to create a bespoke speedy workout, which promises to help get you fit, fast – and all you need to do is spare five minutes a day.

We are ready and prepped, game face is a smile, that's what makes me work at my best. #fitspiration #fitspo #fitbit #madeit #marvlife #happy #jumpman #jordan #nike #fitfreaks #puma A post shared by Fit In 5 (@fitfreakstv) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

The Sky Sports celebrity Fit in 5 trainer recently launched the new Right Guard AEROCYCLE community gym at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – the UK’s first ever gym made from recycled aerosols and deodorant cans. Pretty cool, huh? Now, he’s shared his ‘Fit in 5’ secrets with us. This is a high-intensity workout, but designed to be done without intervals, so you can whizz through each set in quick succession.

Read about how we helped to create the UK's first ever gym made from recycled aerosols https://t.co/deZFzODAee pic.twitter.com/o2Tw4n6bWv — TerraCycle UK (@TerraCycleUK) July 21, 2017

Here, Marvin talks us through the routine. All you need to do is slip into your gym kit and find some floor – or outdoor – space to do it. Focus on each move for 30 seconds, before moving on to the next one.

1. High knees



Move your knees towards waist height in a running motion, while standing on the spot and alternating arms.

2. Squat jumps



Go low into a squat position, then jump upright keeping a straight back.



3. Plank punch



Balance on your elbows in the plank position, bring one arm in front and hold. Make sure your hips are in line with your shoulders.

4. Shoulder taps

While in the press up position, move each hand up to tap your shoulder with the opposite hand.



5. Press ups

Balancing on your toes in the press up position, slowly lower down and then back up. Make sure your arms are at a 90 degree angle from your chest.



6. Jumping jacks



Raise your arms above your head with your feet together; jump whilst moving your arms and legs to the side to hip width.



7. Star squats

Jump feet to hip width with arms raised above your head, come down and touch the ground in squat position.



8. Scissor runs



Jump one leg forwards, move the other one back while doing the same alternating movement with the arms.



9. Straight jacks



Place arms in front of you at 90 degrees, jump with legs apart and punch upwards.



10. Side squats



Jump feet to hip width with arms raised above your head, come down and touch the ground in squat position but move 90-degrees each time.