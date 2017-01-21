No students turned up to this teacher's class and he live tweeted every agonising moment
21/01/2017 - 00:13:57Back to Discover Home
It might be some teachers’ dream come true, but when no students turned up to Adam Avitable’s class he thought he was in an existential nightmare.
Avitable, who describes himself as a “a small business owner, lawyer, motivational speaker, educator, best-selling author and comedian”, was in educator mode at a college in central Florida, getting ready for a class teaching for the graduation equivalency degree.
Unfortunately, nobody turned up.
You know that college rule - if the professor is more than fifteen minutes late, class is canceled?— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
Does the opposite apply as well? pic.twitter.com/IX0QzbX37Z
And thereafter Avitable’s Twitter feed turned into a detailed account of a guy beginning to question himself and his existence.
Classwatch 2017. Class started 30 mins ago. No students yet. I thought one was coming but it was just an administrator. Who laughed at me.— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
Five more minutes have passed. I'm starting to doubt myself. Did I tell them no class? Is today Thursday? Am I dreaming? #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
It's so quiet. Every time I hear a door open, I sit up and smile. But when nobody enters my classroom, I die on the inside. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
Is everyone else in the world dead? Was there a sudden zombie attack and I survived, alone in my classroom? #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
A bird lands outside my window. I invite him in to learn about algebra. He declines and flies away. I hope a cat eats him. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
By this time, Avitable was descending into what can only be described as an existential crisis.
I check my email to see if I missed something. I have no emails at all. This is weird. Did I die? Am I dead? Is this hell? #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
My sign-in sheet is as empty as my soul right now. I have to eat this candy alone. #Classwatch2017 pic.twitter.com/loUV8pX5Q5— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
I SWEAR TO GOD IF SOMEONE IS PULLING A PRANK ON ME I WILL probably break down and cry. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
And then despair set in.
The lights just went off on me automatically. I start to get up to move around so they turn on again, but what's the point. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
I have started to name the chairs in the classroom. Funfetti is the good student. Charmander, the troublemaker. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
I fire off an email to my boss. "WHERE ARE ALL THE STUDENTS???!!?? 😪😪"— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
No reply.#Classwatch2017
That's it. I give up. I'm packing up and going home. Clearly this is a sign that I wasn't meant to teach anyone today. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
And just when it seems like no student could possibly be turning up, this happens.
Two students just walked in. Remorseless, no apology, no explanation. I hope they don't think they're getting any candy. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
I can't do it. I give them candy anyway, but remind them that class started 95 minutes ago. They shrug. Urge to kill rises. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
Both students ask to use the computer today. I sigh and say okay. I don't even need to be here. End. #Classwatch2017 pic.twitter.com/FKEaTDaxuU— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
The GED is a course for students who didn’t graduate from high school, and Avitable teaches three days a week.
He said the teaching is “non-traditional”, adding: “Each student is working on a different area, and we use print and computer materials to help them work on their own. They each work at their own pace, and when they hit a wall or start making errors, I work individually with them to explain it.
“My roster varies – some days I might only have a couple of students and other days, 10-15. I don’t expect them to come every day, or even to stay the whole period, but this was the first time that I’d been there for over 90 minutes without a single student showing up.”
Join the conversation - comment here