No students turned up to this teacher's class and he live tweeted every agonising moment

It might be some teachers’ dream come true, but when no students turned up to Adam Avitable’s class he thought he was in an existential nightmare.

Avitable, who describes himself as a “a small business owner, lawyer, motivational speaker, educator, best-selling author and comedian”, was in educator mode at a college in central Florida, getting ready for a class teaching for the graduation equivalency degree.

Unfortunately, nobody turned up.

And thereafter Avitable’s Twitter feed turned into a detailed account of a guy beginning to question himself and his existence.

By this time, Avitable was descending into what can only be described as an existential crisis.

And then despair set in.

And just when it seems like no student could possibly be turning up, this happens.

The GED is a course for students who didn’t graduate from high school, and Avitable teaches three days a week.

He said the teaching is “non-traditional”, adding: “Each student is working on a different area, and we use print and computer materials to help them work on their own. They each work at their own pace, and when they hit a wall or start making errors, I work individually with them to explain it.

“My roster varies – some days I might only have a couple of students and other days, 10-15. I don’t expect them to come every day, or even to stay the whole period, but this was the first time that I’d been there for over 90 minutes without a single student showing up.”
