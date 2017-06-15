No one can quite get over the realisation that Sasha Obama's name isn't actually Sasha

Sasha Obama has been in the spotlight for many years thanks to her presidential father, but for some reason information about her real name has just hit Twitter and people are gobsmacked.

It turns out that her first name isn’t actually Sasha. Just let that sink in.

In fact, her name is…drumroll please…Natasha.

My face when I just found out Sasha Obama's real name is NATASHA... pic.twitter.com/lzdjk2gf3g — Amber Vee (@Amberveeee) June 13, 2017

Sasha Obama's full name is Natasha and I'm SHOOK — Emily Schneider (@eschneid3) June 15, 2017

Some people are going to have to rethink everything they once thought was true.

So Sasha Obama's real name is Natasha?! 😱 my life is a lie! pic.twitter.com/zPJW1eybLF — Lois Lane 👓 (@TheDarlaDimple) June 14, 2017

Found out that Sasha Obama is not actually Sasha Obama, but is instead "Natasha" Obama AND NOW I'M OVER HERE QUESTIONING EVERYTHING LIKE: pic.twitter.com/s3jthQNBdw — Livin la vida lesbo (@lezthanaverage) June 14, 2017

If Barack was in office for a whole eight years, how are so many people finding this *important* news out just now?

I can't believe Obama was in office for 8 years and I'm just now finding out Sasha Obama's real name is Natasha. — Nelle (@babynelle_) June 12, 2017

Sasha Obama real name is Natasha pic.twitter.com/MPt6Z5blsP — nakia💛 (@SimplyKia__) June 15, 2017

So Sasha Obama's real name is actually Natasha and I had no clue 😂 — Darron A. Marble (@CouthNation) June 14, 2017

Some people have questions that the would like answered.

Sasha Obama's real name is Natasha? Where did Sasha come from? — Euclid (@Deuce1042) June 15, 2017

And there are some who want to inject a little perspective into the Twitterstorm – it’s just a nickname!

Why are people mindblown over Sasha Obama's real name being Natasha?? We have nicknames guys come on. pic.twitter.com/HACOpqe9WL — Natasha Myles 👑 (@NatashaMyles) June 13, 2017

Sasha Obama's real name is Natasha? Who cares? Seriously? — Jose Sarmiento (@mozvader) June 14, 2017

Well, at least now everyone knows.