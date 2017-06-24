No-one can believe just how ridiculously expensive this Prada paperclip is

In case you have got loads of money and don’t know what to spend it on, Prada may have just the thing for you: a paper clip that will set you back a cool $185.

The Italian fashion designer’s limited-edition stationery is available to buy at Barneys New York and comes in sterling silver.

Its purpose is to clip your money together – which is quite handy if you have loads of $50 notes scattered around in your house.

(Barney’s New York/screenshot)

The Prada-embossed clip is 6.25cm long and 2.25cm wide.

The website offers the basic description: “Made in Italy, Prada’s sterling silver money clip is designed in the shape of a paperclip.”

Of course the internet is having none of it:

Ready for another round of “ridiculous things I've ever seen”? I present to you, a 185$ paper clip. I can't. pic.twitter.com/U60P5I0pim — Laura Vitale (@LaurasKitchen) June 22, 2017

It's not JUST a paperclip it's Prada https://t.co/MQpupwkClT — Tiff (@sssugartits) June 22, 2017

A PRADA PAPERCLIP I'm yelling https://t.co/XM7OBc46MO — beth is seeing h (@nakedmagic) June 22, 2017

By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭 — Brown Suga (@tohrusoma_anna) June 22, 2017

mood: being wealthy enough to have a $185 Prada money paperclip pic.twitter.com/P774DcQAOr — VENUS (@DEVILDIOR) June 22, 2017

this paper clip must gone clip answers in my brain during finals week? oh ok then https://t.co/koDWP3tDX1 — godschildCiCi 💋 (@ciunnateelo) June 22, 2017

PRADA is selling a paper clip for $185. pic.twitter.com/MgtDKmY10A — Carrlaa (@dunkinmunchkin_) June 24, 2017

it's a money clip not a paperclip. you know for holding all the money you just spent on something just because it says prada — kitana jade cox (@KItana_JAd3) June 22, 2017

And in case Prada’s just a tad over-budget, you can try this jazzy version from Barneys for $150.

(Barney’s New York/screenshot)

Happy shopping.