No-one can believe just how ridiculously expensive this Prada paperclip is

In case you have got loads of money and don’t know what to spend it on, Prada may have just the thing for you: a paper clip that will set you back a cool $185.

The Italian fashion designer’s limited-edition stationery is available to buy at Barneys New York and comes in sterling silver.

Its purpose is to clip your money together – which is quite handy if you have loads of $50 notes scattered around in your house.

Prada paperclip.
(Barney’s New York/screenshot)

The Prada-embossed clip is 6.25cm long and 2.25cm wide.

The website offers the basic description: “Made in Italy, Prada’s sterling silver money clip is designed in the shape of a paperclip.”

Of course the internet is having none of it:

And in case Prada’s just a tad over-budget, you can try this jazzy version from Barneys for $150.

Barney's paper clip.
(Barney’s New York/screenshot)

Happy shopping.
