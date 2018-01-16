No one can agree on how often to wash jeans, so we asked the experts

Few things are quite so divisive as how often you wash your jeans. Everyone has their own school of thought, but no one is entirely sure what the best approach is.

There are those who wash their jeans regularly, and just can’t fathom walking about with unclean trousers on.

Some aren’t particularly militant about it, but stick their jeans in the washing machine when necessary.

And let’s just say there are others who are a bit more lax about the whole situation.

Perhaps they aren’t washing their jeans in order to protect the material?

Some people go to some weird lengths to keep their jeans clean without putting them in the washing machine.

In fact, Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh says that you shouldn’t wash jeans regularly. He told Fortune: “A good pair of denim doesn’t really need to be washed in the washing machine except for very infrequently or rarely.” This is because washing machines ruin the denim, and Chip recommends cleaning any stains with a toothbrush.

Denim guru and founder of Mr Black Garment Essentials, Ash Black, gave us his expert opinion on the matter.

Ash says: “You’ve probably heard all the myths around caring for your denim, whether it’s putting them in the freezer to kill odorous bacteria or sitting in the bathtub in your jeans to maintain the perfect fit…. Well if you’ve been following these old denim tales, you’ve been wasting your time.

“The best way to care for your denim is by simply washing them less. I repeat – freezing your smelly jeans is pointless!”

So it would seem like the expert consensus is to minimise how often you wash your jeans. Ash says: “Washing tends to breaks down the fibres and removes dye from the garment, and so if you chuck it in with your extra clothes to be washed, you’re in danger of dying your entire wardrobe. If you have only worn your jeans for a few days, you don’t need to throw them in the laundry just yet.”

So there you have it – next time you’re told off for not bothering to wash your jeans, you’ve got a pretty good excuse. It’s all for the sake of fashion.
