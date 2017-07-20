Nissan’s newest Leaf will only need one pedal

Nissan has announced details on its newest technology – the e-Pedal.

Debuting in the upcoming Leaf, the Japanese manufacturer’s e-Pedal will allow drivers to control multiple functions with a single pedal.

By simply flipping a switch, the accelerator pedal will go into e-Pedal mode. Like a conventional pedal, the car will still accelerate when the pedal is pressed down, however when the driver eases the throttle, the car will begin to use regenerative braking and when their foot is entirely off the pedals, the vehicle will stop and will also have the ability to hold itself on hills.

The Japanese company are introducing the technology with the aim of making drivers daily commutes a simpler experience, removing the need to use both pedals in most driving situations.

A spokesperson for Nissan said: “although there are yet no announced plans for the e-Pedal to feature in any other Nissan products, its introduction on the upcoming Leaf will continue to build on our reputation as a leader in pushing new technology in the industry, something we did with the original Leaf in successfully launching the first mass-produced electric car.”

The new Leaf, the car the e-Pedal will see its first outing in, is due to be unveiled on September 6.