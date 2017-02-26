Nigel Farage had dinner with Donald Trump and there's some pretty awks photographic evidence
Nigel Farage has made absolutely no secret of his friendship with Donald Trump.
Now it seems the pals decided to grab a bite at the Trump International Hotel after Farage gave a speech at the Conservative conference in the US.
Clearly in a humble bragging mood, Farage decided to share a picture of him sat round the table having “Dinner with the Donald”.
Dinner with The Donald. pic.twitter.com/KAdvZ84d2Y— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2017
Now you’ll probably look at this picture and share the feeling of many that it just seems a bit… odd.
@Nigel_Farage this is the face I make when I'm so happy to have a friend— Shafik Mandhai (@ShafikFM) February 26, 2017
Firstly, there’s the weird greenery in the foreground suggesting the photographer is stood in some form of indoor shrubbery…
best worst bits of this pic— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) February 26, 2017
1 Farage doesn't look invited
2 the photographer is hiding in a plant
3 the guy guarding a wall of empty frames https://t.co/Xlh8qGNu3D
There’s also the fact only Farage is grinning or even looking for the picture (but not at the person who’s taking it) …
One day I hope to achieve the same levels of happiness as Nigel Farage at a dinner with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/8Y8CdGGvuB— P& (@MemeMaster9001) February 26, 2017
… and then there’s the claims that he wasn’t actually invited and was squeezed in at the last minute.
Two things:— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017
1. Farage was not invited to this dinner. Squeezed in at last second
2. Sec. State Tillerson is dining w/wife alone across room
People are trying to imagine what the conversation might have been like.
"Well, Mr President, we've determined Brexit means Brexit"— Wu Ming (@twlldun) February 26, 2017
"And?"
"That's it" https://t.co/ujsupVOdbH
Some are also feeling quite sorry for possibly the only person who might be getting fomo from this picture: the actual British Ambassador to the US.
@bennyjohnson Most awkward for the British Ambassador to the US, wherever he is tonight.— Emil Caillaux (@emilcDC) February 26, 2017