Nigel Farage got more than he bargained for when he urged youngsters to go to the cinema

Things didn’t exactly go to plan for Nigel Farage when he urged youngsters to see Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, Dunkirk.

The former Ukip leader tweeted a picture of himself standing next to a poster advertising the new blockbuster, looking suitably sombre in a dark grey suit and yellow tie.

But let’s be real, this was never going to end well for Farage.

People had other ideas up their sleeves and decided a more fitting response would be to suggest alternative movies that the MEP could enjoy.

Perhaps a spot of teen comedy-drama?

Or an Adam Sandler classic?

Or something for the kids?

An all-out laugh-a-minute romp?

Or something a little stronger?

Okay, what about sci-fi?

Better yet, why not support independent British cinema?

You’re having a laugh, aren’t you?

Of course, there’s always the more intense option of watching something truly harrowing, instead.

With such a list to choose from, it’s probably quite hard to know what to pick.

That last suggestion was just plain silly – so perhaps it’s time to think about doing something else entirely?

There’s got to be a suggestion right for Farage in there somewhere.

