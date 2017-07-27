Nigel Farage got more than he bargained for when he urged youngsters to go to the cinema

Things didn’t exactly go to plan for Nigel Farage when he urged youngsters to see Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, Dunkirk.

The former Ukip leader tweeted a picture of himself standing next to a poster advertising the new blockbuster, looking suitably sombre in a dark grey suit and yellow tie.

I urge every youngster to go out and watch #Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/wxqap6a2dP — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 25, 2017

But let’s be real, this was never going to end well for Farage.

People had other ideas up their sleeves and decided a more fitting response would be to suggest alternative movies that the MEP could enjoy.

Perhaps a spot of teen comedy-drama?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch #Crossroads pic.twitter.com/hwO5yzFred — Dominic Beesley (@Dommeister) July 26, 2017

Or an Adam Sandler classic?

Go on youngsters pic.twitter.com/JXGmF75ZAM — Tom Butler (@TomButler) July 26, 2017

Or something for the kids?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch #PeppaPigDaMovie pic.twitter.com/W2893U2gP0 — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) July 26, 2017

An all-out laugh-a-minute romp?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch #policeacademy4 pic.twitter.com/d4BNuRXDeH — Necro Supernaut XIII (@NecroButcher187) July 26, 2017

Or something a little stronger?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch Debbie Does Dallas. pic.twitter.com/SGy4Ayhhut — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) July 25, 2017

Okay, what about sci-fi?

I urge every youngster to go out & watch #suburbancommando pic.twitter.com/YlbJCOhijD — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 26, 2017

Better yet, why not support independent British cinema?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch pic.twitter.com/OnkZsPqVG5 — David Lewis (@davidclewis) July 26, 2017

You’re having a laugh, aren’t you?

I urge every youngster to go out and watch #RunForYourWife pic.twitter.com/xiffnIbCMs — rachelrobertsREAL (@scouserachel) July 25, 2017

Of course, there’s always the more intense option of watching something truly harrowing, instead.

I urge every youngster to go out and watch the disturbing, dawning realisation of the sentient power of desire pic.twitter.com/XzZPIdKirm — Huw Lemmey (@huwlemmey) July 26, 2017

With such a list to choose from, it’s probably quite hard to know what to pick.

That last suggestion was just plain silly – so perhaps it’s time to think about doing something else entirely?

I urge every youngster to put their hands on the car and get ready to die pic.twitter.com/81oXPGGVl6 — Rich Cooper (@richcooper) July 26, 2017

There’s got to be a suggestion right for Farage in there somewhere.