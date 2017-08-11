Nick Kyrgios might be injured but that hasn’t stopped him entertaining the crowds in Canada

Nick Kyrgios lost his Canadian Open match against Alexander Zverev on Thursday, but the two young players put on quite a show for the crowds.

The Australian is still battling against the hip injury that has plagued him over recent months and had to take breaks to receive treatment throughout the match against Germany’s rising 20-year-old.

But even with the injury, 22-year-old Kyrgios still showed his flair.

Too much good stuff! But the 'tweener just misses! 🤣



Extra points for the hat fllp though.#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/AO5Ouj2q0W — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 10, 2017

Unfortunately for Kyrgios his between-the-legs trick shot didn’t win the point, but even Zverev was impressed by the effort.

It was just one of the many highlights in the match, which Zverev won 6-4, 6-3 to claim his first victory over Kyrgios.

Here’s another – an exhilarating rally showing the very best of both players.

Honestly, why aren’t these two playing each other every week?

How do you not love these two?



🙌#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/Ofm4pafbCA — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 10, 2017

The win put Zverev, who is currently ranked eighth in the world, through to the quarter-finals – the fourth time he has reached that stage or better at Masters 1000 tournaments this season.

The German will face South African Kevin Anderson on Friday in the hope of getting one step closer to his second Masters 1000 crown.