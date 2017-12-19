New Zealand’s PM received her secret Santa gift and it was lovely

New Zealand’s Prime Minister has participated in a country-wide secret Santa.

After the gift from her original match was delayed, a super secret Santa stepped up to send Jacinda Ardern a second gift.

The PM posted a video to Twitter showing her opening the small gift she was sent, a lovely homemade bauble for her tree.

So although my #nzsecretsanta didn't quite get there this year, a #SuperSecretSanta stepped up amazingly for me. Thank you so much, whoever you are!! @nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/ynnqp4CaeT — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017

It’s a pretty appropriate present, as Ardern admits: “I’ve put up a tree, but it has no decorations on it!”

Over 3,600 people have taken part in the exchange, for which the budget for each present was set at 10 New Zealand dollars.

Some even received Jacinda Ardern-themed gifts.

THANK YOU to my #NZSecretSanta for the gorgeous poster of @jacindaardern hahaha absolutely stoked & it will look great on my wall! Love that from the sleuthing my Santa gathered that I love @nzlabour and Jacinda ❤️❤️❤️❤️ best gift I’ll have all year I bet pic.twitter.com/tXvywaBY9D — Katie Berriman (@KTBuryTheMan) December 19, 2017

Ardern, 37, also sent a gift to one lucky recipient, although that person has not yet posted online about their gift.

Merry Christmas, PM. You’d better get buying decorations to go with your new one!