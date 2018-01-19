New Zealand’s PM announces she is pregnant and Twitter is ablaze with excitement

Jacinda Ardern announced on Twitter on Friday that she and husband Clarke Gayford are expecting their first child.

Ardern told the media she found out she was expecting just six days before learning she would be prime minister.

The adorable post included a picture of two large fishing hooks and a smaller one, representing the soon-to-be family. In the post, she also told the country that Gayford would be a stay-at-home father.

We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we’ll join the many parents who wear two hats. I’ll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be “first man of fishing” & stay at home dad. There will be lots of questions (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) but for now bring on 2018 pic.twitter.com/nowAYOhAbF — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 18, 2018

Many on Twitter celebrated the switch of traditional gender roles, and lauded Ardern’s statement to the media that: “I am not the first woman to multi task, I’m not the first woman to work and have a baby, there are many women who have done this before.”

Congratulations Jacinda this is great news, sets an excellent example from #NZ to the world. Wishing you the best for your family's forthcoming arrival! #Whakamihi — James Nikitine (@jamesnikitine) January 19, 2018

Proud to live in a country where the Prime Minister can reconcile starting a family with being in charge. Congrats on the impending arrival @jacindaardern - proud of what you stand for — Ben Kepes (@benkepes) January 18, 2018

Before we’re inundated with dreary stories of ‘baby brain’ and ‘bubs need stay at home mums’ can we just enjoy the fact that @jacindaardern can be PM and pregnant and @NZClarke can be a stay at home Dad. Rocking gender roles right there. Bloody lovely. And of course, a baby!! — lindaclark1 (@lindaclark1) January 18, 2018

"Queen Victoria ruled the widest empire the Earth has ever known, for decades, and gave birth nine times. The only obstruction to women’s capacity to lead is the willingness of those around them to accept their command". ❤️@jacinda Congratulations🎉 — Tricia Lawrence (@LawrenceTricia) January 18, 2018

Others took to the social network to air their opinions against the PM having a child in office, but were robustly challenged by other users.

How is it “leading the way” to do two jobs at once, poorly? You can’t be a decent mother and have a fulltime job. You can’t be a decent PM and raise a child at the same time. It’s leftist insanity to believe otherwise. 🙄🙄🙄 — Anthony Greenway 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@GreenwayAnthony) January 18, 2018

Having spent the last 3.5 years of my life living with my wife who was pregnant for about 30 months of that time. I would say it’s a good thing that NZ doesn’t have any nuclear weapons. — Russell (@kingruss_uk) January 19, 2018

It’s disgusting to read all the comments from males telling Jacinda Ardern to step down as prime minister now she’s pregnant. 😒 you do know females can work while pregnant and can still work after having a child right? — Sluzza (@IAMANNA94) January 18, 2018

If you can't be happy for @jacindaardern & the example she's leading to our younger female leaders then you need to kick rocks. — Whatagwan? (@ill_baz) January 19, 2018

Before the Really Bad Takes from sneering men roll in: as a young woman about to hit the workforce, it is so exciting to have our female PM unapologetically refusing to “choose” between career and family. Congratulations @jacindaardern - you’re lighting the way for all of us. — Jessie Fenton (@JessieFenton) January 18, 2018

Ardern said she will take six weeks of maternity leave, during which she “fully intends” to be contactable.

During this time Winston Peters, of the New Zealand First party, Labour’s coalition partners, will lead the country. Peters already takes on this position when Ardern is overseas.