New Zealand police share hilarious appeal to help track down a sheep 'of medium build, with white hair'

Here’s a little fact for you: there are a lot of sheep in New Zealand. Over 60 million, to be exact.

So maybe that explains why Waitemata Police felt they had to include a description of this, erm, potentially dangerous sheep, when they shared an appeal on their Facebook page.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SHEEP? Police would… – Waitemata Police | Facebook



Waitemata Police wrote in the tongue-in-cheek post: “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SHEEP? Police would like to speak with him in relation to an assault on a police officer on the North Shore.

“He is described as being of medium build, with white hair that has been recently shorn.

“Please approach with caution and call us immediately if you know where he is.”

(Waitemata Police/Facebook)

The rather feisty animal, which is now on the run, charged into the police officer from behind while he was walking through a field. And it almost results in the guy awkwardly toppling over.

The policeman seems to find it pretty funny though, doesn’t he? So, we don’t feel too bad laughing along at sheeps’ antics.

But if you’re in New Zealand any time soon…well, watch out for this notorious woolly criminal.