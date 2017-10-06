New website allows you to write your own sign to fall down behind Theresa May

Theresa May’s conference speech was marred by coughing, a prankster and a sign which fell down a letter at a time.

Now a new website lets you have a little bit of fun at the Prime Minister’s expense – creating your own sign which will tumble from view.

It’s procrastination of the highest order.

Type a phrase and watch it fall off the wall behind the Prime Minister. A good use of your time, I'm sure.https://t.co/95RJ3kwNZB — Adam Smith (@aipsmith) October 6, 2017

Well there goes my productivity for the day. https://t.co/2k0wXRPfrZ — Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) October 6, 2017

The original sign read: “Building a country that works for everyone” – or at least it did for a while.

The British Drea website is named in reference to another part of May’s speech where she talked of “the British dream”.

Go here and put your slogan in. Watch it fall off the wall behind Theresa May. Marvellous. https://t.co/dqsCZ91wLs — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) October 6, 2017

People can share a link to their creativity online.

As the pretend letters swing and fall, May is animated glancing around the world and clearing her throat.

Phrases shared on social media touched on Brexit, Boris Johnson, the value of the pound – and, of course, one particular pre-election comment.