New GIFs aim to make sign language easier to learn

Giphy has recently released a collection of GIFs aimed at teaching people sign language.

The website is not known for its educational qualities but that's about to change.

Giphy teamed up with Sign With Robert and created over 2,000 GIFs to help people learn sign language.

Sign with Robert is an educational series featuring American Sign Language consultant Robert DeMayo.

The collection includes simple words and phrases on one dedicated page.

You can find them here.

via GIPHY

