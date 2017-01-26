New Bongo calf born at Dublin Zoo

A baby eastern bongo calf has been born at Dublin Zoo.

The new addition weighs 15kgs and is the offspring of mother Nanyuki and father Hodari.

The eastern bongo species is classified as ciritcally endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The latest addition to the Dublin Zoo herd means there are now five eastern bongos in the Zoo.

Only 75 to 140 eastern bongos exist in the wild as they are commonly hunted for its horns and meat.

Commenting on the birth, team leader Helen Clarke-Bennet said, “We are delighted to announce the birth of Dublin Zoo’s second bongo calf in almost two years. The calf has been well-received by its mother and grandmother Kimba has also taken a shine to the family’s latest addition. We’re pleased to see the new arrival is feeding well and has adapted seamlessly to its newfound surroundings.”

The sex of the new calf has yet to be determined as new-borns are quite shy and their natural instinct is to take cover.

Anyone who would like to visit the latest addition to the herd can visit Dublin Zoo between 9.30am and 4.30pm in January.