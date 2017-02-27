'Nevertheless she persisted': Loads of women queued up to get the same badass feminist tattoo
27/02/2017 - 14:50:48Back to Discover Home
If you quite literally want to wear your feminist heart on your sleeve, then one of these tattoos might be for you.
In Minneapolis, 150 women queued up for an inking of the words “nevertheless she persisted” or simply “she persisted” after a Facebook event was accidentally set to public instead of private.
Graphic designer Chelsea Brink designed the lettering originally for blogger Nora McInerny and she took to Facebook to get a few friends involved too.
100+ women and a few guys waited for HOURS to raise over 4K for #womenwinning ans stock up our local shelters with much needed supplies and eat Girl Scout cookies and hold each others hands and make new friends and oh yeah I guess we got tattoos, too. #persisterhood Art by @chelseabrink (AVAILABLE AT LINK IN BIO) Ink by @emilyapolis Photos by @kyleeleonetti of @kyleeandchristiancreative
But after accidentally setting the page to public, thousands said they wanted to join her.
As it turned out, 150 women (and a man or two) showed up to get the feminist slogan at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio in a nine hour session.
Emily Snow tattooed "nevertheless, she persisted" on Kate O'Reilly Tuesday afternoon at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio. It was her first tattoo. What began as in impulsive idea blossomed into something more when Nora McInerny had the idea to get a tattoo of the now infamous quote from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when trying to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren last month. Thinking other like-minded women might want to follow suit, she created a Facebook event that quickly had more than 375 RSVP's. On Tuesday afternoon, three tattoo artists were giving the tattoos at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio in Minneapolis, for a cost $75 each with the net proceeds being donated to charity. @startribune #onassignment
I was thrilled to get this #shepersisted tattoo designed by @chelseabrink to support #womenwinning ! I decided to give a donation to a local non profit organization of my choice (being the Belgian ASBL Succès founded by @betty.batoul.laurent and helping women and victims of domestic violence and abuse, and fighting for women rights and equality). Thanks a million to the super talented @beeamour @1.800.amour for this amazing hand poke tattoo done at the @queen.of.arts.tattooing shop in Amsterdam. Photos taken by @meesweber62
The infamous quote “nevertheless she persisted” was originally uttered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while he was trying to silence Senator Elizabeth Warren. It has now become a badge of honour for many women.
Nora McInerny told the StarTribune: “Those words remind me of every woman I know who has kept going even though it’s difficult or it might make you unpoular. I just thought it was a perfectly beautiful sentiment.”
She added: “Did I ever think I’d get a Mitch McConnell quote tattooed on my body? No, I did not. But those are three words that any woman would be able to see themselves in, regardless of politics.”
The inking cost $75 with $55 of each tattoo donated to charity and the event raised more than $4,000 for non-profit agency Women Winning, which supports pro-choice politicians. We’re into that.
This happened and I'm so happy about it. A great reminder to keep going, keep fighting, and oh yeah screw you, Mitch McConnell. Some pretty talented and amazing people made this a thing: @noraborealis, @chelseabrink, & @brassknuckletattoostudio. ❤❤❤#tattoo #psthisismyarm #brassknuckletattoo #brassknuckletattoostudio
Nasty woman anyone?
Join the conversation - comment here