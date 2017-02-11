Never be in the Valentine's bad books again with this tasty bacon bouquet

Back to Discover Home

A restaurant in Manila, Philippines, has got its customers covered for Valentine’s Day with an unusual take on a romantic gift.

The eatery has crafted a bouquet with roses made from bacon for people to buy their partner.

It costs £35, about the same as an actual bunch of roses, and can be delivered anywhere in the city.

It may not last as long as a real floral display, but we’re sure it’s going to be more popular. Now the question is, when are they rolling this out across the world?
KEYWORDS: Bacon, Flowers, Valentine's Day, Video

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover