Netflix showed the strength of its Twitter game and raised some troubling questions in the process

Netflix has set Twitter alight with both appreciative comments and some mild concern.

It all started with the streaming service’s viral tweet – in which it raised its concerns for 53 users and their apparent, intriguing binging habit.

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

Yes, that’s right. According to Netflix, there’s 53 users who have been watching A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days.

The Netflix original film starring Rose McIver and Ben Lamb was released on the service in November, and has become something of a romantic comedy cult hit for the festive season.

Words can't describe how bad #AChristmasPrince is. Words also can't describe how good it is. — Tony Daussat (@TonyDaussat) December 5, 2017

However, Netflix’s tweet calling out the apparent 53 users who really loved the film raised some concerns for some.

Namely – how much do they know?

This is amazing. Except for the “watching us like big brother “ part ;) — blake (@blaketopia) December 11, 2017

1. sick burn. 2. this is creepy AF. https://t.co/xuUM8WBhjj — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) December 11, 2017

“What could a company even do with my data?” https://t.co/njUbfv5AkU — Blake Montgomery 💀 (@blakersdozen) December 11, 2017

However, some just appreciated it for what it was – anonymous shaming.

I'm 100% here for anonymous Netflix shaming https://t.co/63zLBK9Lgl — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) December 11, 2017

For one Twitter user however, questions had to be asked.

Why Netflix? Why?

Why are you calling people out like that Netflix — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

I just want to make sure you're okay — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

You're not my mom — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

Ok sweetie — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

The amount of sass from that social media team is remarkable.