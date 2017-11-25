Netflix releases creepy new Black Mirror trailer

One of Netflix's most anticipated series has released a new trailer and it has us ready to feel bleak all over again.

Black Mirror, known for its dark setting and dystopic themes, is set to return to Netflix for a six-episode fourth series.

Each episode of British writer Charlie Brooker's renowned show features a new story, cast and setting.

The latest trailer is from episode two of the next series.

The episode, Arkangel, will be directed by Jodie Foster and looks set to feature more creepy mind-bending and thought-provoking scenes.

The episode deals with parenting, but without us spoiling anything you can take a look for yourself here:

The world of the episode does not look that much different to our own - apart from the fact that they inject children with needles into their brains and someone says they are 2,000 years old.

We watch a mother have a mini-panic over temporarily losing her daughter.

The same child, Sara, is seen being injected as part of a trial, most likely due to her earlier scare.

"The key to good parenting is control," the trailer posits after.

No doubt we can expect to have some interesting conversations with our Netflix viewing buddies about helicopter parenting.

Could it be mind control? Are they androids? Who knows. We can't wait.

The release date for Black Mirror series four has yet to be announced.